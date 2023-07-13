BJP leaders visit affected people, provide help

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders, including party MPs and MLAs, met people displaced from Yamuna flood plains due to rising water levels in the river on Wednesday and provided them with food and other relief material. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal call an all-party meeting on the situation in the national Capital.

Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of running away from his responsibility and seeking the help of the Centre, which he said showed that his government was not prepared to handle the flood situation in the city. Party MPs, including Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri and Gautam Gambhir, visited different areas and met the people displaced from the flood plains of the Yamuna.

South Delhi MP Bidhuri participated in flood relief work at Jaitpur Extension, while Tiwari, the North East Delhi MP, visited different places and distributed food to the affected people at Old Usmanpur.

Tiwari also coordinated with the NDRF personnel for evacuation of people from flooded Gandhi Mendu village in northeast Delhi and provided them with relief material.