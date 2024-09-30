BJP leaders target Delhi Assembly polls in ‘Chintan Baithak’ at Ranthambhore

New Delhi: The two-day ‘Chintan Baithak’ of extended core committee of the Delhi BJP held at Ranthambhore in Rajasthan concluded on Sunday, with a resolution to better the result in the upcoming Assembly polls.

A collective decision was made in the two days ‘Chintan Baithak’ that the Delhi BJP will contest the 2025 assembly elections with the aim of performing better than the Lok Sabha polls, state president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

The BJP won all the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi in the elections in this year. The party got more votes than the AAP and its alliance partners Congress in 52 out of 70 Assembly segments that comprise the seven Lok Sabha seats. “This sentiment was clearly reflected in the results of the Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP won in 52 assembly constituencies, including eight reserved for Scheduled Castes,” Sachdeva said. In the meeting held at Ranthambhore on September 28-29, the discussions took place on strengthening the organization before the assembly elections, exposing the “corruption” of the AAP government and planning the media and social media strategy for the polls, the

statement said. All leaders present in the meeting were unanimous in their view that the people of Delhi are “fed up with the corruption and inefficiency” of the Aam Aadmi Party, it claimed.