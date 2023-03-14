BJP leaders stage sit-in

New Delhi: Five d BJP leaders on Monday staged a ‘maun vrat (silent sit-in)’ at Rajghat to press for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over the alleged liquor scam.

Virendra Sachdeva, working president of BJP’s Delhi unit, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party workers also prayed for good sense to prevail over the Kejriwal government during the protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial.

The BJP has stepped up its attack on the Kejriwal government following the arrest of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy, 2021-22.