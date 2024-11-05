BJP leaders stage protest, call for reinstatement of bus marshal’s

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP held a protest today outside the residence of Chief Minister Atishi Marlena, led by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva. The demonstration, which drew around 2,000 BJP workers, aimed to demand the reinstatement of bus marshals and civil defense volunteers, who were recently removed from their positions.

Sachdeva criticised Marlena for allegedly “spoiling the Diwali” of over 10,700 bus marshals and called for accountability from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He emphasized that the removal of these workers stemmed from an order signed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, questioning how the BJP could be blamed for their dismissal.

“The AAP government had no answers when we raised questions about the regularization of bus marshals in the Assembly,” noted Vijender Gupta, Leader of the Opposition. He expressed frustration over the lack of response from the Kejriwal administration regarding the reinstatement orders issued by the Lieutenant Governor.

During the protest, several BJP leaders, including MPs and state officials, addressed the crowd, asserting that the AAP’s failure to act is politically motivated.

They were joined by representatives of the affected bus marshals, who echoed calls for their jobs to be restored.

At the protest’s peak, Sachdeva and other leaders broke through police barricades and were briefly detained, highlighting the protest’s intensity. “We will not stop until these families receive justice and employment,” he stated, expressing a strong commitment to keeping

the issue visible.