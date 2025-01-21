BJP leaders slam AAP for poor condition of Bawana flats meant for the underprivileged

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Yogendra Chandolia today visited the Central government-constructed flats in the Bawana area, highlighting the appalling condition of over 50,000 flats that have fallen into disrepair. The BJP leaders live-streamed their visit, showcasing the neglect and damage caused by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government, accusing former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of political obstinacy and neglecting the poor.

During the visit, Sachdeva and Chandolia condemned the dilapidated state of the flats, where collapsed walls and overgrown vegetation have left the structures abandoned. “These ruined flats are a direct result of Kejriwal’s stubbornness and political vendetta,” said Virendra Sachdeva. He pointed out that the Delhi Chief Minister had been more focused on renaming the flats for personal credit than ensuring their upkeep or renovation.

According to the BJP leaders, despite the Central government allocating Rs 12,000 crore for the construction of these flats for sanitation workers and the underprivileged, Kejriwal failed to address their condition. “Even after three terms as Chief Minister, Kejriwal has neglected these flats and continues to mislead the public with false promises of new ones,” Sachdeva added.The BJP leaders also criticised Kejriwal’s failure to allocate Rs 250 crore, as requested by his own department, to renovate the flats. Instead, only Rs 1 lakh was allocated for repairs. Sachdeva emphasised that once the BJP comes to power, it will repair these flats, ensuring the underprivileged get the proper housing they deserve. Yogendra Chandolia accused the Kejriwal government of betraying the poor, treating them as vote banks. “Kejriwal’s promises remain unfulfilled, serving only his personal and political interests,” he said.