BJP leaders expect better show in Delhi polls after Hry victory

New Delhi: The BJP’s performance in neighbouring Haryana that surprised many on Tuesday may have an impact in the upcoming Delhi elections, with local party leaders hoping to put up a better show this time by highlighting the Centre’s development work and welfare schemes.



The BJP retained power in Haryana, winning 48 of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana. The AAP, which has a government in Delhi and Punjab, could not win any seats despite fielding candidates in 89 constituencies. “The AAP won zero seat in Haryana this year and they will again get zero seats in Delhi Assembly polls next year,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said the party was confident about the assembly polls, and said it will campaign on the development work

and welfare measures of the Modi government.

The BJP will also highlight the failures and corruption of the AAP government, he added.

BJP’s victory in Haryana is an example of politics of development and public welfare policies, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri asserted.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a gathering of party’s municipal councilors, gave them tips for the upcoming polls in Delhi.

Citing the Haryana results, Kejriwal asked councilors to refrain from infighting and work together for victory in the upcoming elections. He also warned against “overconfidence” in the elections, as the Congress failed to form government in Haryana contrary to exit poll predictions and party’s campaign blitzkrieg in the state.

The AAP once again drew a blank in Haryana despite contesting 89 of the total 90 Assembly seats. During campaigning, Kejriwal and other leaders asserted no government will be formed in Haryana without AAP’s support.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters that the Haryana poll results will be reviewed

in a meeting.

In 2019 assembly polls also, AAP could not win single seat in Haryana despite contesting in 46 Assembly constituencies. The AAP routed the BJP in 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta claimed the people in Haryana were not “misled” by promise of “freebies” and they endorsed the work of PM Narendra Modi.