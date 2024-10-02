BJP leaders discuss Assembly poll strategy in meeting with Nadda, Shah

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders in a meeting with the national president of the party JP Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah discussed poll strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections, party leaders said on Tuesday.



A lot of issues related to the Delhi Assembly elections due in February 2025

and the existing political scenario in the city were discussed in the meeting held at Nadda’s residence on Monday late night, they said.

The meeting was atten-ded by Delhi BJP leaders including state president Virendra Sachdeva, South

Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijender

Gupta, former MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri.

“The national leaders asked about the issues relevant to the elections and sought to know how the local leaders planned to go to

the polls. They also sought to know the prevailing public sentiment in Delhi and asked for feedback report on it,” a party source said.