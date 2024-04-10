BJP leaders criticise state of Delhi govt schools

NEW DELHI: During a joint press conference on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Arun Singh, Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, and BJP Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Manoj Tiwari, accused the government school systems of lacking basic education facilities.



“The High Court hearing and the comments of the judges have exposed the education model of the Kejriwal government. According to the court’s observation, the Kejriwal government is only engrossed in claims about a high quality education system whereas the ground reality is completely different, which has proved the BJP’s allegations on failure of education system correct,” said Sachdeva.

He further claimed that the government schools in the national capital operate in inadequate conditions, with tin sheds, broken desks, delayed distribution of books, uniforms, and other essential supplies.

“Today when the Central Government’s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan is taking schools to every village of the country, it is regrettable that amidst the big claims of the Kejriwal education model, 144 students are forced to study in one class in the schools of Northeast Delhi. It is extremely sad that the condition of Delhi Government schools has been found to be the worst in the two areas of Seelampur and Babarpur from where powerful MLAs hail, like

minister Gopal Rai,” stated Manoj Tiwari.

Arun Singh added, “The people of Delhi will give a big blow to the Kejriwal government by voting on May 25 in a way that the Aam Aadmi

Party will be wiped out from Delhi politics.”