BJP leaders conduct overnight stay at 1,194 slum clusters

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders, under the leadership of BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, participated in an overnight stay program across 1,194 slum clusters in the city to engage directly with slum residents. The initiative, which aims to understand the issues faced by the underprivileged, is a part of the ongoing Slum Expansion Campaign launched by the party.

The programme, which took place on December 14-15, saw leaders including National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and several other prominent BJP figures visiting different slums across Delhi. They held dialogues with local residents during dinner, listening to their concerns and offering solutions. Sachdeva stayed overnight at Rajiv Camp and Krishna Market in East Delhi, while other leaders visited locations such as Aram Bagh in Paharganj, VP Camp in Tughlakabad, and Bindusar Camp in Greater Kailash.

Virendra Sachdeva emphasized the party’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by slum dwellers. “We have understood the challenges faced by slum residents, and we are committed to resolving them. The upcoming BJP government in Delhi will improve their lives through DUSIB,” he said.

The BJP leaders, many of whom have been working as “slum expanders” and “slum caretakers,” pledged to improve the lives of slum residents. Dushyant Gautam assured that the party’s leadership is dedicated to serving every individual in the slums with the spirit of “Antyodaya,” ensuring their well-being.

In line with their promises, the BJP announced plans to establish a dedicated department for cleanliness in slum clusters and focus on providing quality education for children living in these areas. The leaders made it clear that this initiative was not about securing votes, but about forging lasting relationships with the

slum communities.