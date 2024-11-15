BJP leader Vijay Goel’s website hacked by online betting brand

NEW DELHI: The official website of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Vijay Goel was hacked by the online betting brand Piraslot, shortly after he launched a campaign to ban online gaming in India. The hacking incident comes amid Goel’s vocal criticism of online gaming platforms, which he claims are ruining families and leading to rising addiction-related suicides.

On Wednesday, Goel, along with several prominent figures, including former Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and former Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh, addressed a press conference calling for a nationwide ban on online gaming. Goel criticised celebrities endorsing such platforms, saying that their influence was contributing to the proliferation of online gambling. He also highlighted the growing number of gaming addiction-related suicides, stressing the urgent need for regulatory action.

Following his statements, Goel took to social media, asserting that gambling was rapidly damaging society, particularly impacting children and youth. He urged citizens to join a protest at Jantar Mantar on November 16 to demand a nationwide ban on online gaming, similar to the restrictions placed on lotteries.

However, the ongoing campaign took an unexpected turn when Goel’s official website was hacked by Piraslot, a popular online betting brand. The hackers altered the website’s interface, replacing it with a graphic and text in an unfamiliar language, likely a message from the betting platform. The website was quickly taken offline, but the incident has sparked concerns about cybersecurity, particularly given the rising tensions over the regulation of online gaming in India.