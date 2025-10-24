BJP leader sips Yamuna water

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Anil Gupta on Thursday took a ritual sip (aachman) of the water from the Yamuna, claiming the River is on the road to recovery from its heavily polluted state because of the efforts of the party’s government in the last eight months.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who had taken a dip in the Yamuna in October last year to register his protest against alleged “apathy” of the then AAP government over pollution in Yamuna, claimed that the water of the river was almost “normal” now.

“On October 25, 2024, when I took a dip in the Yamuna at the ITO ghat to expose its miserable

condition, I had to be hospitalised,” he said.

It is the result of the eight-month-old BJP government’s committed efforts under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to clean the Yamuna that the river water is not only fit for taking a dip, but also fit enough for aachman, he said.