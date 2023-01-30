BJP leader sends legal notice to AAP MLAs

New Delhi: BJP leader Shyam Jaju has sent notices to AAP leaders, asking them to take down all social media content related to their “corruption” allegations against him and his son, and desist from doing so in future.



The ‘cease and desist’ notice was sent by Jaju and his son Sandesh Jaju to MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Dilip Pandey, as well as party MP Sanjay Singh for accusing the Jajus on January 22 of indulging in corruption.

“The former Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and in-charge of the Delhi BJP Shyam Jaju got a company (promoted by their sons) registered on the address of the party office... They own 40 to 45 properties in Delhi and neighbouring areas. The Lokayukta has sent them three notices but they have not replied yet,” Pathak had alleged in one press conference.

Jaju in a notice sent to the AAP leaders called the allegations false and accused the politicians of defaming him.

“In the said Press Conferences, you falsely accused us of corruption, impropriety and other illegal activities. I unequivocally state that the said allegations are false and clearly defamatory,” said the notice by Jaju, a former national vice president of the BJP.

He said his son Sandesh had resigned as director of the said company on December 12, 2018 and did not have its shares after November 19, 2019.

It was stated in the notice that the “false and defamatory” statements by the AAP leaders were broadcast live

on digital platforms and continue to remain accessible to the public.

It asked the AAP leaders to take down the “offending” content from social media platforms within five days.

Jaju also asked the AAP leaders to tender an unconditional apology to him and

his son.