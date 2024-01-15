BJP leader Satish Luthra joins AAP

New Delhi: In a significant political development, BJP leader and social worker Satish Luthra, along with numerous associates, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), showcasing the widespread appeal of the Kejriwal government’s transformative initiatives.



Dilip Pandey, AAP MLA and Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly, welcomed the new members by adorning them with AAP caps and scarves during a ceremony on Sunday. Ram Niwas Goel, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker and AAP MLA from Shahdara, extended a warm welcome to all those joining the party.

Dilip Pandey expressed his pleasure, stating, “Today is a day of great pleasure for the AAP government.” He highlighted that Satish Luthra, inspired by Arvind Kejriwal’s policies, chose to join AAP along with several associates from the BJP.

Pandey added, “I believe that the addition of all these individuals from East Delhi not only strengthens the AAP family but also makes it much stronger than before. I welcome Satish Luthra and all his colleagues to the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Luthra, with 24 years of political experience, had served as the Chief Secretary of the Jhilmil ward for the BJP. Actively participating in various demonstrations in the Trans Yamuna region, he has been a staunch advocate against societal atrocities towards women.

Luthra holds the position of General Secretary for RWAs in Delhi Phase-II and has been the President of the Ramleela Committee in East Delhi since 2016. Known for organizing impactful health programs, including pulse polio and blood donation drives, he actively engages in social service through affiliations with multiple NGOs.