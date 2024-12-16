BJP leader Ramesh Pehlwan, councillor wife Lata join AAP

New Delhi: In a major setback for the BJP ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, former BJP leader Ramesh Pehlwan and his wife, councillor Kusum Lata, re-joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday. Their return to the party was celebrated by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who welcomed them with AAP’s signature cap and patka.

“I am delighted to have them back. Their return will make AAP even stronger,” Kejriwal said during a press briefing, emphasising their dedication to public service. Pehlwan, who was initially with AAP from 2013 to 2017, praised Kejriwal’s leadership and the transformative policies implemented by the Delhi government.

“Arvind Kejriwal is someone who stands with everyone, 24x7. His policies in education, healthcare, free water, and electricity have brought unparalleled progress to Delhi,” said Ramesh Pehlwan, highlighting the positive changes in the city. “I specifically mention education because, as someone who studied in a government school myself, I can proudly say that today, students from these schools are going

abroad for higher education.”

Kusum Lata, a two-time councillor, also expressed her joy at re-joining AAP. “I am extremely fortunate to join the AAP, inspired by the visionary ideology of Arvind

Kejriwal,” she said. “The AAP truly represents the common people and works for the welfare of everyone.”

Kejriwal also praised their significant contributions to the Kasturba Assembly constituency, where Pehlwan is well-known for his involvement in sports and wrestling, and Kusum Lata enjoys immense popularity.

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak also welcomed the couple’s return, noting that both leaders have a long history of serving the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.