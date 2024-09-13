BJP leader meets L-G, seeks probe into ‘healthcare scam’

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday and demanded a probe into the “healthcare scam” of the AAP government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



In a statement, the BJP leader alleged that the AAP dispensation’s “so-called world-class health model” was a facade and a centre of corruption. “I have asked the L-G to investigate the involvement of AAP leaders in these issues,” Gupta said.

Responding to the BJP’s allegations, the AAP said, “The BJP and its L-G are most welcome to order all kinds of investigations. There seems to be no department where they have not ordered an investigation.”

“With all officers reporting to the L-G and all of them under the control of the L-G, and with the PWD Secretary and Health Secretary being the favourite officers of the L-G, how did they allow this corruption of hundreds of crores?” the ruling party asked.

Gupta alleged that many of the 24 hospital construction projects, approved with an outlay of Rs 5,590 crore, remain incomplete, leading to a dramatic increase in costs.

The AAP said these files have not come to ministers for approval till date. “Why are officers dealing with files on their own and why is the L-G not acting against the PWD secretary or the Health Secretary?” it asked. The BJP MLA also claimed the Delhi government has failed to utilise funds provided by the Centre, particularly the Rs 2,406 crore allocated under the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) for establishing modern laboratories and ICU centres. “To address this healthcare scam under Kejriwal, the BJP legislative group, led by him, met with the head of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on August 22 and submitted all relevant documents,” Gupta said. The ACB has initiated an investigation into the matter and the complaint has also been filed with the Central Vigilance Commission, the BJP leader claimed.