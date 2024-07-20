BJP launches ‘Vistarak’ outreach campaign in slum clusters

New Delhi: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched Delhi BJP’s ‘Jhuggi Vistarak’ campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls and slammed the Kejriwal government over the poor living condition in the slum clusters of the city.



The party has appointed experienced leaders of Delhi BJP to work in a focused manner in the slums of Delhi in view of the Assembly polls to be held early next year.

Launching the campaign, Mandaviya counselled the ‘Vistaraks’ to spend as much time as possible in the slum areas to interact with people living there and become aware of the problems faced by them.

“The Kejriwal government has proven to be a curse for the slum dwellers of Delhi and due to its incompetence the living standards of slum dwellers are deteriorating day by day,” Mandaviya said in a Delhi BJP statement.

He emphasised the Central government is committed to the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and said the BJP has always believed in the philosophy of integral humanism and the party volunteers working in the slums should reflect it while working there.

The senior BJP leader also stressed the importance of instilling confidence in the slum dwellers that the development of any society and nation is possible only when the person standing at the lowest rung of the society gets benefited.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party workers will try to address the issues faced by people living in the slum clusters.

He said the party is moving forward with the goal of benefitting the national capital with a a double-engine government at the Centre as well as in Delhi.

“The BJP will definitely succeed in forming the government in 2025 after the elections in Delhi,” he asserted.

Sachdeva said there are slums in nearly 30 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, which still lack basic amenities.

The BJP is continuously striving to address these deficiencies, he added.

Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana, Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogender Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Praveen Khandelwal also attended the event.