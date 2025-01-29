BJP launches theme song for Delhi polls sung by Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched its new theme song for the Delhi Assembly elections, highlighting the party’s manifesto promises, including Rs 2,500 monthly for women.

The song, sung by party MP Manoj Tiwari, is a remake of his popular election song “BJP Dil Mein, BJP Dilli Mein,” which was first released in 2017.

“Some songs are created in such a way that they need to be remixed. My team asked me to remix the song ‘BJP Dil Mein, BJP Delhi Mein,’ which was launched in 2017. Today, we are launching the remixed version, which includes our election guarantees,” said Tiwari, who is the BJP MP from Northeast Delhi. Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said that BJP’s election song “Bahane Nahi, Badlav Chahiye, Dilli Mein BJP Sarkar Chahiye,” sung by Tiwari, has been widely appreciated by the public.

“This song has proven to be a key strategy for the party’s electoral success. Delhi citizens are humming this song, and we expect that today’s song ‘BJP Dil Mein’ will also have a similar impact,” Khandelwal said. “There is widespread dissatisfaction among people in Delhi with Arvind Kejriwal’s government, which is evident on the ground. Only the BJP’s ‘double-engine government’ can provide new momentum to Delhi’s development,” Tiwari claimed.