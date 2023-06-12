BJP launches ‘selfie with palace of corruption’ campaign

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday launched “selfie with palace of corruption” campaign here to target the AAP over the alleged irregularities in the renovation of the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



The “#SelfieWithCorruptionKaRajmahal” campaign comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Kejriwal, have been targeting the Modi government over its ordinance denying the Delhi government control over services matters.

The BJP has been alleging irregularities in the renovation of the official residence of the Delhi chief minister at a cost of Rs 52 crore, calling it a “Raj Mahal”.

During the campaign, party leaders and workers will click selfies with a model of the renovated official residence of the chief minister to corner the AAP. The campaign launch at Connaught Place was attended by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Bidhuri, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri and Hans Raj Hans, among others.

Sachdeva said the campaign “selfie with palace of corruption” will “expose” the reality of Kejriwal in front of the people of Delhi.

“Kejriwal has done corruption by spending Rs 52 crore of hard-earned public money on his bungalow,” he charged.

The ‘selfie with Rajmahal’ campaign will be carried out in all the assembly constituencies of Delhi, the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, in a press conference at BJP headquarters, Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under Kejriwal has transformed into a “Khas Admi Party.” Tiwari said the Ramlila ground needs to be purified with Ganga Jal after Kejriwal’s rally there.

“I recall Kejriwal sharing dias with Anna Hazare during India Against Corruption days at Ramleela ground and claiming to be against corruption. He was again heard screaming from Ramleela ground, this time to cover up his corruption,” Tiwari said.

The northeast Delhi MP also accused Kejriwal of being a “political tourist” visiting different cities of the country while turning blind eye to such problems of Delhi as dirty water supply and pollution in Yamuna.

Sachdeva said AAP was no longer working for the common man and its only aim now is to “rob” the people of Delhi.

“Kejriwal has ashamed Delhi people with low standard of his speech at the rally and asserting there were hundreds of Sisodias and Jains in his party. Did he mean to say the entire AAP is corrupt?” Sachdeva said. Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal’s claim that his rally will be attended by one lakh people was belied by a person who set up tents there and who told him that payment was made for 10,000 chairs only.