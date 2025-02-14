BJP launches search for venue of swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: The BJP has started searching for a suitable venue to hold a swearing-in ceremony of its new government in Delhi and considering JLN stadium and Ramleela Maidan as possible options. After over 26 years, the BJP will form a government in the national Capital, ending the 10 year-rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, winning 48 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats in the February 5 polls. “A grand ceremony is on the cards to celebrate this highly cherished victory. We have discussed some venues in our meetings, but a final venue is yet to be pinpointed,” said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

However, some leaders said that the plans of the oath-taking ceremony were in initial phases only and the national leadership will decide whether it will be grand or a simple affair to showcase the party’s focus on serving people. The names of Ramleela Ground as well as Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium with large seating capacity were among the options which have been deliberated, but no final venue is shortlisted so far, he clarified.