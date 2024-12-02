BJP launches foot march

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has announced its ‘Parivartan Yatra,’ a foot march aimed at engaging directly with voters across the city’s 70 assembly constituencies. The Yatra, set to begin on December 8, will run through December 20, covering all seven parliamentary constituencies.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and former president Satish Upadhyay announced the Parivartan Yatra, a grassroots “Pad Yatra” to personally connect with over 20,000 families daily in each constituency.

The Yatra, starting from prominent places of worship, will end with evening public meetings. Sachdeva emphasized direct community engagement, while Upadhyay criticised the AAP government for corruption and threats, calling the Yatra a platform for BJP’s message of change. The initiative aims to strengthen BJP’s outreach ahead of the 2024 Delhi Assembly elections.