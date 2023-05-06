BJP launches campaign against CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP flagged off 14 special vans on Saturday under its “Jhootha Kahin Ka” campaign against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said these vehicles will travel across the city and show a 27-minute video on the “lies and U-turns” of the AAP chief in the last eight years.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the vans will visit 4,200 places over the next four weeks.

The BJP has renewed its attack on the AAP, alleging a “scam” in the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines at a cost of Rs 45 crore. It has alleged that expenditure under various heads was deliberately kept below Rs 10 crore to bypass the lieutenant governor’s scrutiny. It has demanded Kejriwal’s resignation and asked him to open his residence to people to let them see what lied inside. The AAP has accused the BJP of raising this matter to divert attention from key issues.