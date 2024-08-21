BJP, L-G hindering essential services in Delhi: Sisodia

New Delhi: On the fourth day of his ‘padyatra’ (foot march), Delhi’s former Education minister Manish Sisodia addressed a jubilant crowd in the Ghonda Assembly constituency, reiterating his commitment to fighting for the rights of Delhiites under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The march, which commenced on August 16 from Greater Kailash, saw a massive turnout.



During the event, Sisodia, who recently emerged from a 17-month imprisonment, was met with enthusiastic support. The crowd chanted, “Manish Sisodia aa gaye, Kejriwal bhi aayenge” (“Manish Sisodia is back, and Kejriwal will also return”). This sentiment reflected widespread optimism among supporters who believe that the Delhi government’s struggles are nearing an end.

Sisodia highlighted the challenges faced during his incarceration and the subsequent impact on Delhi’s governance. “The BJP’s conspiracy was to put the working Chief Minister of Delhi in jail so that the work in Delhi would stop and the people would suffer,” Sisodia stated. He expressed his relief at being released, saying, “The love and respect I received upon my release from jail alleviated all my pain from those 17 months.”

The march saw an outpouring of support, with numerous locals showing up to welcome Sisodia. School children contributed to the warm reception by playing the flute and performing a band presentation. “The special performances by school children, playing the flute and presenting poetry, deeply touched me,” Sisodia remarked.

Addressing a crowd at the Brahmpuri ward party office, Sisodia acknowledged the collective effort of the party members who fought tirelessly on the streets. “Our party’s greatest strength is that it has not broken or bowed even in the toughest times. Every member fought on the streets, and with God’s grace, I am out now. Soon, Arvind Kejriwal will also be out,” he assured.

Sisodia criticised the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor for allegedly hindering essential services in Delhi. “The BJP, in collusion with the L-G, has concocted schemes to halt sewer and water projects, but these efforts will fail,” Sisodia declared. He emphasised that the

party’s work, particularly in education and health, continued despite these obstacles.