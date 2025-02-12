BJP is in no rush: Speculation rife on next Delhi Chief Minister

New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ousted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections by winning 48 out of 70 seats with clear majority, speculation has intensified about who will be the city’s next chief minister.

Several names are circulating, with discussions centering around key party leaders and their potential to fill the top post. However, party officials have made it clear that the final decision will only be made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his travels abroad, expected around February 14 or 15.

Among the leading contenders for the chief minister position are several BJP legislators who played pivotal roles in the party’s success. Parvesh Verma, who made headlines by defeating AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, is being considered a strong candidate. Other prominent names include Ramesh Bidhuri, who contested from Kalkaji, and Kapil Mishra, the former AAP leader who emerged victorious from Karawal Nagar.

Another frontrunner is Rekha Gupta, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh and the national vice president of BJP’s women’s wing, especially if the BJP central leadership favours choosing a woman for the role. Shikha Roy, MLA from Greater Kailash, who triumphed over AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj, is also in the mix.

Other possible candidates include three-term MLA Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Ajay Mahawar from Ghonda, and Laxmi Nagar’s Abhay Verma, known for his Purvanchali roots. Additionally, senior leaders like Ashish Sood from Janakpuri and Pawan Sharma from Uttam Nagar are seen as potential picks due to their organisational experience and leadership roles in various party units.

However, BJP sources have emphasised that the final decision will hinge on broader considerations, including geographical and social representation. The new Cabinet will aim for a balance, with representatives from key communities such as Jats, Dalits, Purvanchalis, Sikhs, Paharis, and Baniyas. A key factor in the selection process could also be the ability to foster coordination with neighbouring states, particularly Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, given that Delhi’s development is closely tied to these regions.

Notably, some leaders have hinted that the BJP could opt for a surprise pick, recalling similar moves in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. The party has occasionally chosen unexpected faces for CM roles, which leaves open the possibility of an outsider rising to the occasion.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva confirmed that the central leadership would have the final say on

the chief minister’s appointment, underscoring that the announcement would come after discussions with Prime Minister Modi.

Furthermore, party leaders have indicated that choosing one of the seven sitting BJP MPs as CM is unlikely,

as this would require by-elections in the city, which the party aims to avoid.