BJP inflated PM rally crowd, claims AAP

New Delhi: AAP on Monday accused the BJP of inflating attendance at Prime Minister Modi’s Delhi rally, claiming government staff were mobilised to pad attendance while genuine public turnout remained thin.

Calling the event a “staged spectacle”, AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that television cameras were restricted and only Doordarshan was allowed to film the gathering. Bharadwaj noted that BJP did not release a single crowd photo and questioned the turnout, alleging citizens boycotted the rally in protest against the Centre.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that MCD staff, including schoolteachers and sanitation workers, were compelled to fill seats. “Employees were threatened and forcibly herded into buses. Those who refused were called over the phone and threatened with strict action if they did not come,” he said. Jha also stated that if the Mayor denies issuing the order, the source of such directives must be investigated. Further, he said people skipped Modi’s rally out of anger over broken promises, joblessness, and demolitions.

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh said even the presence of senior leaders failed to draw citizens, attributing the low turnout to discontent with the government.