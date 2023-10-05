BJP holds protest at AAP office, several leaders arrested

Delhi BJP workers held a demonstration on Wednesday in front of the Aam Aadmi Party office to demand the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and expulsion of ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from the ruling party.

Delhi BJP General Secretary Yogendra Chandolia coordinated the demonstration which was held against the liquor scam as more government witnesses have come up, where he along with Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP General Secretaries Harsh Malhotra, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and other BJP protesters were arrested by the Delhi Police.

“The commissions were increased so that there is personal benefit and there is a direct profit of Rs 2,000 crore, but Arvind Kejriwal did not give any answers. Liquor shops were opened in the residential areas violating the Master Plan. Vends were opened near schools and temples but today Kejriwal or any of his leaders do not have answers to the questions asked by the investigating agencies,” said Bidhuri.

Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari pointed out that regular bail has not been granted to former minister Satyendra Jain, who is in judicial custody for the last 15 months, and Manish Sisodia, who has been in jail for more than six months. Claiming that it meant that the court

had found them “corrupt”, Tiwari said that the government agencies raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s house because his own people alleged his involvement.

BJP’s Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma mentioned that the Directorate of Enforcement and the Central Bureau of Investigation have evidence that have prevented the AAP leaders from getting bail, according to the court.

“Delhi BJP workers have raised their voice against the new liquor policy from the very first day and its result is in front of everyone. Yesterday I posted a video exposing the corrup- tion of Chief Minister Kejriwal which has been shared by more than 10,000 people,” said Chandolia.