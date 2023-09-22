BJP holds demonstration during Mayor’s inspection

New delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Councillors and workers from Keshav Puram Zone held a demonstration against the Mayor during her inspection at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalay, a primary school at Saraswati Vihar on Thursday.

Led by District president, Virender Goel, Councillors Yogesh Verma, Jyoti Aggarwal, Vinit Vohra, Amit Nagpal and local Councillor Shikha Bhardwaj were present at the protest. The BJP had previously announced that they would be handing over a letter of protest to the Mayor. During her inspection rounds, they started sloganeering, following her from the classroom to her car and even interrupted and talked over her as she attempted to speak to the media.

“Mayor is trying to mislead people by saying that for the first time desks are being provided to nursery students of the school, while this school is one of the best schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with auditorium and swimming pool facilities available,” mentioned the protestors.

Local Councillor, Shikha Bhardwaj claimed the Oberoi had deviated from protocol by failing to inform her about the inspection in her ward.

“They claimed that it was a surprise inspection, but I have proof to deny it. The inspection was planned from Sunday after a meeting with the Mayor, where three schools were identified including the primary school at Saraswati Vihar, and the furniture was kept.

Even the school’s principal requested her to reschedule the date, as they would not be in town,” she said.

She also questioned the validity of the surprise inspection since there was an invite sent to Vikas Tripathi, the Additional Commissioner, concerned officers and Deputy Director of Press and Information for media coverage. MCD Councillors from Paschim Vihar and Shalimar Bagh were also present to greet the Mayor, indicating prior information, she claimed, and added that there have been previous instances where she was not informed of officials coming to her ward.