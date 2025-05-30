BJP highlights 100-day milestones, promises proactive governance

New Delhi: As the BJP-led Delhi government completes 100 days in office, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party has built a

“positive image” and ushered in a “proactive” governance model under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Speaking at a press conference, Sachdeva said the people of Delhi had given the BJP a clear mandate in February 2025 after “10 years of misrule” under Arvind Kejriwal. “In just 100 days, the government has shown that it is serious about addressing the core issues of Delhiites. Its work is becoming its identity,” he said.

Sachdeva contrasted Gupta’s governance with that of Kejriwal, alleging the former CM engaged in “negative politics” by blaming others for failures. He said the BJP government has focused on action rather than excuses.

Key initiatives cited included the issuance of Ayushman Bharat health cards with Rs 10 lakh coverage for senior citizens, a Rs 1 lakh crore mega development budget, steps toward Yamuna River clean-up through new STPs, and the revival of DTC with 400 buses under the “Devi Yojana.”

Other measures highlighted were GPS-tracking of Jal Board tankers for better water supply, development of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs offering free health services, improved road and drain cleaning, and a forthcoming implementation plan for the Mahila Samman Scheme.

The government will release a detailed roadmap and summary of achievements tomorrow (Friday), Sachdeva added. “Our ministers are working in the field — not just appearing in press conferences,” he said.