‘BJP has only 1 agenda — to stop our work and break our party’

New Delhi: After a protracted 17-month incarceration, Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is set to spearhead the party’s strategy for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Following his recent release from



Tihar Jail, Sisodia convened a high-level strategy meeting, marking his swift return to the political frontline.

The meeting was attended by several prominent AAP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr. Sandeep Pathak, Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai, and Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, among others. The gathering was convened to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the Delhi Assembly elections, with Sisodia taking a central role in the party’s campaign efforts.

Dr. Sandeep Pathak, National General Secretary (Organisation), highlighted the immediate steps taken following the meeting. “It has been decided that Manish Sisodia will hold a meeting with all AAP MLAs on August 12, and with councillors on August 13. Following these meetings, Sisodia will embark on a ‘Padyatra’ (foot march) across Delhi starting August 14,” Pathak announced. This padyatra is intended to engage directly with Delhi residents and address issues related to the BJP’s alleged attempts to obstruct Delhi’s progress.

Pathak was critical of the BJP’s approach, asserting, “It is now clear to the people of this country that the only agenda of BJP and PM Narendra Modi is to somehow stop the work of the people of Delhi and break the AAP. Despite so many adverse circumstances, AAP is standing tall and doing good work.” He also noted the party’s expanding influence, stating, “Our party is moving forward in every state. We have come out of these difficulties stronger.”

The AAP has also made strategic plans for the Haryana Assembly elections. Dr. Pathak revealed that the party has conducted about 40 to 50 public meetings in Haryana, with significant participation from key figures including CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and MP Sanjay Singh. “There is a very good atmosphere for AAP in Haryana. We will contest the assembly elections with full strength and will give a tough fight,” he said.

On the potential reappointment of Sisodia to a specific post, Pathak indicated that such decisions would be made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a later date. For now, the focus remains on the Delhi elections, with Sisodia poised to play a crucial role.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi Cabinet Minister, echoed the optimism within the party regarding Sisodia’s return. “There is a lot of enthusiasm among our leaders, party cadre, and the people of Delhi,” Bharadwaj stated. He noted the celebratory mood among Delhiites, with people actively congratulating AAP members and distributing sweets. “We are fully confident that in the upcoming assembly elections, Delhiites will not give even a single seat to BJP,” Bharadwaj declared.

The AAP’s aggressive strategy and Sisodia’s renewed involvement signal a determined effort to consolidate their position and challenge the BJP’s influence in Delhi. With a clear plan laid out and significant public support, AAP aims to strengthen its hold in the capital and make a decisive impact in the forthcoming elections.