BJP has made mockery of sacred Chhath festival in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A furious Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday lambasted the BJP government for creating a “artificial Yamuna” filled with filtered water exclusively for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Chhath dip in Delhi — while lakhs of devotees are pushed towards the polluted river. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and senior leaders shared a viral video posted by Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, showing a mineral-water pond at Vasudev Ghat, calling it a shocking insult to the faith of Chhath worshippers.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP, stating on X: “The BJP has made a mockery of the deep religious sentiments attached to Chhath Parv in Delhi.”

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote on X: “By tampering with the faith of Chhath vratris, the BJP has hurt their devotion and trust alike.”

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh shared the video of the artificial “fake Yamuna ghat” on X, stating: “Modi's Fraud in the Name of Mother Yamuna. A ‘Special Ghat’ Made with Filtered Water for PM Modi. BJP is Telling the People of Purvanchal That Sewage Water is the Clean Yamuna”

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, called out the outright discrimination, stating on X; “Millions of devotees who worship Maa Yamuna are being deceived. While Chhath worshippers are forced to perform rituals in polluted water, a separate ghat with filtered water has been readied for PM Modi and BJP leaders. She added that this is not only discrimination but a direct insult to the people of Delhi and the sanctity of Chhath.0

AAP’s National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda wrote on X: “PM Narendra Modi has broken all records of fraud. He has committed fraud with Mother Yamuna as well. By creating a separate pool, filling it with drinking water, the PM will take a dip in it.”

AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar hit out on X, stating: “Those with fake degrees, standing on a fake ghat, making fake promises, will drink filtered water while making a fool of the public.”

Meanwhile, senior leader Durgesh Pathak exposed the BJP’s hypocrisy, stating: “Merely to mislead the people of Bihar ahead of elections, PM Modi will take a dip in a filtered-water pond pretending it is Yamuna — because the actual Yamuna is so polluted that anyone entering it would fall sick. The public is forced into dirty Yamuna water, while filtered water is reserved only for the Prime Minister — the true face of BJP’s double standards.”