BJP has insulted a woman CM: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sharply criticised the recent eviction of Chief Minister Atishi from her official residence, calling it an insult to the mandate of the people of Delhi. Senior AAP leader



Sanjay Singh accused the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to undermine the democratically elected government.

In a press conference on Thursday, Singh asserted that the Public Works Department (PWD) had officially handed over the keys to the Chief Minister’s residence to Atishi,

yet the L-G took it upon himself to evict her and discard

her belongings. He questioned, “On what grounds, then, did

the L-G throw out her belongings?” highlighting the inconsistency in the actions of the L-G.

Singh accused the L-G of trying to seize control of the Chief Minister’s residence, stating, “A party that has been out of power for 27 years, losing three consecutive Delhi Assembly elections, is attempting to take control of the Chief Minister’s residence. Is this why you’re removing a woman Chief Minister?” He noted that the L-G, who has struggled to win even a councillor’s election, was disregarding the authority of a CM supported by 62 MLAs.

Furthermore, Singh defended former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, emphasising that he had vacated the residence as per protocol. He referred to the official document from the General Administration Department (GAD), which certified that Kejriwal had vacated the government accommodation on October 4, 2024, with no pending dues. He termed the BJP as

the “Bharatiya Jhutha Party” (Indian Lies Party) for spreading false narratives about the eviction.

The senior AAP leader further criticised the L-G’s actions as an affront to not just a woman in leadership but also to the democratic mandate of Delhi. He stated, “This insults an elected woman Chief Minister, the mandate of Delhiites, and the government,” underscoring the broader implications of the eviction.

Singh concluded by asserting that despite the BJP’s attempts to defame the AAP government, the party remains committed to serving the people of Delhi. “Under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, our work cannot be stopped,” he proclaimed, reaffirming the party’s dedication to its welfare schemes that include free electricity, water, and public transport for

women. He added, “During the sacred time of Navratri,

the BJP has insulted a woman CM. Maa Durga will also teach the BJP a lesson.” As tensions continue to rise between AAP and BJP, the political landscape in Delhi remains charged, with both parties poised for an ongoing struggle for influence.