BJP govt trying to ensnare Oppn leaders in false cases: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating a campaign to ensnare opposition leaders in false cases under the guise of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). During a press conference on Thursday, Senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, condemned what he described as a systematic effort to stifle political dissent.



Bharadwaj asserted, “The BJP-led central government is engaging in a systematic campaign to target opposition leaders through the misuse of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).”

Highlighting concerns over the misuse of the PMLA, Bharadwaj emphasised, “The provision denying bail until the completion of the case has raised concerns about its misuse.”

The AAP leader alleged that investigations against individuals associated with the ruling party are conveniently halted, while opposition figures face relentless scrutiny. He stated, “All investigations against those who join BJP are stopped.”

According to Bharadwaj, the BJP’s tactics include coercing individuals into giving false testimony to implicate opposition leaders.

He stated, “Investigating agencies arrest 8-10 people in any case, keep them in jail for months, harass them, and say, ‘Give testimony against such-and-such person, we will let you go.”

Bharadwaj criticised the government’s approach, asserting that it undermines democratic principles. He stated, “By forcibly harassing someone and taking false statements from them and making it a basis to imprison opposition party leaders under a conspiracy. This conspiracy is being run against the leaders of all major opposition parties in the country.”

The AAP leader also highlighted instances where prominent leaders, upon joining the BJP, saw investigations against them halted. He remarked, “The BJP government stopped all investigations against them, and today all these leaders are sitting in high positions in the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Bharadwaj concluded by urging the public to recognise what he described as the BJP’s misuse of investigative agencies. He stated, “The game of the BJP-led central government is now open in front of the country, misusing the central investigation agency is being openly done. And now the people of the country understand this game by the BJP.”