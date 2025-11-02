BJP Govt launches major attack on Delhi’s healthcare system by shutting down 170 Mohalla Clinics: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: Revealing that the BJP government has ordered the closure of 170 more Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, senior AAP leader and Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said the decision has dealt a severe blow to the capital’s healthcare network. He said this brings the total number of shutdowns to 200, leaving hundreds of workers unemployed and nearly 20,000 Delhiites without access to free medical consultations, medicines, and tests every day.

The Former Delhi Health Minister asserted that the move confirms what Arvind Kejriwal had warned during the elections — that if the BJP came to power, it would slowly shut down public welfare facilities despite its leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, promising that not a single pro-people scheme started by the AAP government would ever be discontinued.

Addressing a press conference, AAP’s Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “There was a time when Diwali was not just a festival of lights and joy, but also a time when government employees received their festive bonus. It was common for parents to get new clothes stitched for their children, sweets were distributed, happiness spread everywhere, and people bought new items. But this ominous BJP government, after coming to power in Delhi, has ruined the very spirit of Diwali by dismissing hundreds of Mohalla Clinic employees on the day of the festival itself.”

Revealing the BJP government’s recent actions, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “First, the BJP government shut down 31 Mohalla Clinics in August, and now it has decided to close down 170 more. All of this has been done secretly, in keeping with the BJP’s old habit of operating behind closed doors. Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) were calling Mohalla Clinic staff over the phone and instructing them that their services were no longer required.”

“Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) were told, ‘Don’t come from tomorrow,’ and their services were terminated verbally. Each Mohalla Clinic employs four people — a doctor who receives ₹40 per patient, a pharmacist who gets ₹12 per patient, a nurse who is paid ₹10 per sample, and a Multi-Task Worker (MTW) who receives ₹8 per patient. This modest income supports their families,” he shared.

Highlighting the scale of impact, the AAP Delhi chief added, “By shutting down 200 Mohalla Clinics, the BJP government has rendered hundreds of workers unemployed. On average, each clinic serves between 100 to 200 patients a day, which means about 20,000 patients will now be affected daily. These patients will no longer have access to free doctor consultations, medicines, and tests that were provided under the Arvind Kejriwal government. If we calculate monthly, nearly six lakh people will now be deprived of healthcare services near their homes.”

“An email issued on 31st October mentions the termination of these employees. The earlier order for the closure of 31 clinics was dated 1st September 2025. These new termination notices are being issued now because the employees who were dismissed verbally had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). Two days ago, the CAT reserved its judgment and hinted that the decision could go in favour of the employees. Therefore, before the CAT could announce its verdict, the government hurriedly issued termination notices and shut down 170 more clinics. As a result, nearly 200 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi have now been closed,” he asserted.

Recalling Arvind Kejriwal’s earlier warning to Delhi residents, the senior AAP leader said, “When the BJP was contesting the Delhi elections, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had repeatedly warned Delhiites that if they came to power, they would gradually shut down Mohalla Clinics and other welfare facilities. At that time, the BJP denied these allegations.”

Showing some video clips, he reminded Delhiites that BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva had then said that Mohalla Clinics were not being closed. “Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the BJP always stands by its word. In one such video, Amit Shah referred to one of his own employees, saying that the employee was getting calls warning that public welfare schemes would be shut down if the BJP came to power. On this, Amit Shah had claimed that ‘Narendra Modi himself has said that not a single welfare scheme for the marginalised will be stopped — it’s a promise written in stone,’” he added.

Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “We now want to ask Amit Shah how he meets the eyes of that same employee today. If that employee were interviewed, we’d know what he thinks of Amit Shah now — after 200 clinics have been shut down. Or perhaps, to avoid facing that employee every day, Amit Shah has dismissed him too?”

He continued, “CM Rekha Gupta is no less of a liar. If she has been made Chief Minister by the BJP, it means she has been tested thoroughly on her ability to lie. Mohalla Clinic workers went to her Janata Darbar pleading for help, saying, ‘Our clinics are being shut, please save our jobs. What is our fault?’ Rekha Gupta, in front of the media, assured them not to worry — saying that wherever new Arogya Mandirs are opened, priority would be given to Mohalla Clinic staff.”

“But in less than four months, she forgot her assurance and handed them termination notices instead. Whether it’s the Union Home Minister or the Delhi Chief Minister, every BJP leader openly lies. A large section of the patients visiting Mohalla Clinics are from Purvanchal, many of whom are now voting in the Bihar elections,” he asserted.

Expanding on the BJP’s pattern of betrayal, Saurabh Bharadwaj concluded by saying, “This deceit is not limited to Mohalla Clinics. Similarly, 10,000 bus marshals were dismissed by betraying them as well. After their termination, they were promised that if the BJP government was formed, they would be reinstated within 90 days. It has been eight months now, but BJP ministers are not even willing to meet them.”