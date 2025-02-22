BJP govt hits the ground running, CM criticises Congress and AAP

New Delhi: Rekha Gupta, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Delhi, took a bold stance against the previous Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments, accusing them of failing to address the real issues faced by the people of Delhi. Gupta, who assumed office on Thursday, expressed confidence that her government had already begun delivering on its promises, starting with the swift approval of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme on its very first day.

Speaking to the media, Gupta emphasised that the Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, and AAP, which took over after that, both neglected the pressing concerns of the people. “Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years and after that it was the AAP... yet, they never addressed the issues of the people of Delhi. And now, just one day after we took office, they have started questioning our government,” Gupta remarked.

Gupta was particularly proud of her government’s decisive action in approving the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a key health insurance program for the poor, which AAP had stalled during its tenure. “We are the ones who passed the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in our very first cabinet meeting. We took oath and on the same day approved the scheme that AAP had stalled for years,” she added. The BJP leader did not hold back in her criticism of the Opposition, suggesting that both Congress and AAP had failed to fulfill their promises. Gupta claimed that many members of both parties were discontented with their leadership and were considering leaving their respective parties. “Many of their members are ready to leave, and they are worried because we are committed to fulfilling all our promises,” she said. In a further rebuke to the opposition, Gupta asserted that her government’s transparency was causing concern among its critics. “They are scared because, in the first house, we will present reports that were never submitted before. The truth about their actions will be revealed to the people,” she claimed.

Gupta reiterated her government’s commitment to the people of Delhi and its promise to fulfill all electoral pledges. She made it clear that the BJP’s focus was on the welfare of Delhi’s residents, stating, “We began our work on day one by visiting Yamuna Ghat, and we will ensure that 100 per cent of our promises are kept.”

Furthermore, during an interview, Gupta also shared her vision for Delhi’s future, emphasising that her government was focused on creating a “Viksit Delhi” (Developed Delhi). “I have taken charge as the chief minister. We will do sustained work to complete our vision of seeing a ‘Viksit Delhi’. Not a single day will be wasted,” Gupta affirmed. She further extended an invitation for transparency, stating, “You may not have stepped inside this room (the chief minister’s office at Delhi Secretariat) before this, but now the doors of the CM’s office are open for everyone.”

Gupta also highlighted that her government would be working closely with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G), noting that both shared a common goal of making Delhi a developed city. “Our vision is to make Delhi a ‘Viksit Delhi’, and the

L-G is also a supporter of the idea of ‘Viksit Delhi’. Towards this, we will work together,” she remarked.

One of the chief priorities for Gupta’s government will be eliminating corruption, a topic she said would remain at the forefront of her administration’s efforts.