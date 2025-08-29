‘BJP govt failing on law & order, focused only on targeting Oppn’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused the BJP-led government of failing to maintain law and order in Delhi, alleging that security agencies were being diverted towards “harassing” opposition leaders instead of ensuring public safety, resulting in Delhi emerging as the country’s crime capital with a crime rate 8.5 per cent higher than the national average.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey said Delhiites had trusted the BJP’s “four-engine government” to provide security, but instead the city has witnessed a surge in violent crimes. “The people of Delhi entrusted BJP with the responsibility of protecting lives and property, but today parents fear sending their children to school,” Pandey said.

He cited recent incidents of threats, noting that between July and August, multiple schools and colleges across Delhi received bomb threat emails. “These repeated threats prove one thing — under BJP’s rule, criminals are emboldened,” he alleged. Pandey also referred to NCRB data to argue that Delhi has the highest crime rate among Indian cities, at 1,832 cases per one lakh residents — 8.5 per cent higher than the national average. “AAP appeals to BJP — even if you put all our leaders in jail, at least make Delhiites feel safe. Human life is above politics,” he said.