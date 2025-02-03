BJP goes all out: Mega Sunday campaign in all 70 constituencies

New Delhi: As the Delhi elections near, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), make its final, coordinated push to secure crucial votes. With only two days left before the voting on February 5, the alliance has intensified its campaign across the city, holding public meetings in all 70 constituencies, rallying supporters, and focusing on over two dozen constituencies where it is locked in a tight contest with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the charge with a massive rally in RK Puram, addressing thousands of attendees as part of a grand final push. The gathering was significant not only because of its size but also because it marked the last day of active campaigning before the silence period begins. In his speech, Modi promised a brighter future for Delhi under BJP leadership, saying, “On February 8, a BJP government will be formed in Delhi.” He further announced that, by International Women’s Day on March 8, Delhi women would start receiving Rs 2,500 in their bank accounts as part of the party’s welfare initiative.

The rally saw solidarity from various religious and regional leaders, including Mahamanndaleshwar Vidyarthi Ji Maharaj, head of the ancient Balmiki Temple in Delhi, who extended his best wishes for the BJP. Surendra Solanki, the head of the Panchayat of 360 villages in Delhi’s rural areas, also voiced his support, presenting a “plow” symbol to the Prime Minister, signaling endorsement from Delhi’s rural populace.

The NDA’s campaign strategy has focused heavily on the alleged failures of the AAP government. Leaders have been emphasising a “charge sheet” of corruption and misgovernance, accusing AAP of failing to deliver on promises related to governance and development. Key NDA figures like Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, J.P. Nada were also assigned constituencies to carry out targeted outreach and ensure that every

voter is aware of what the BJP calls “AAP’s track record of scams and irregularities.”

One of the critical areas the BJP hopes to capitalize on is the slum and Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters, where AAP has traditionally enjoyed strong support. With a strengthened booth presence in these regions, BJP leaders are optimistic about breaking AAP’s hold on these communities, which make up a significant portion of Delhi’s voter base.

The BJP’s campaign has also been bolstered by a series of public meetings and rallies held across all 70 constituencies. Apart from Modi’s speech, BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and several MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj and Praveen Khandelwal, rallied for the party in key areas. During these events, Sachdeva urged Delhi residents to vote for the “double-engine” government, which, he argued, would ensure both a strong state and central government working in tandem for Delhi’s development. In his address, Sachdeva pointed to the Union Budget as evidence of the government’s commitment to the welfare of all sections of society, saying that the measures announced would benefit women, youth, entrepreneurs, and the working class. He promised that under BJP leadership, the city would see better infrastructure, corruption-free administration, women’s empowerment, and jobs for the youth.

While the battle for Delhi is expected to be fiercely contested in several constituencies, including Karol Bagh,

Malviya Nagar, and Greater Kailash, the BJP is aiming to capitalize on perceived dissatisfaction with AAP’s governance, particularly in terms of corruption, mismanagement, and unfulfilled promises.