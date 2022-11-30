BJP extorting money from traders: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his 'Padyatra' in various wards of Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Patparganj asserted that people across Delhi hope to start their day on a positive note, but instead, they step out of their house and see piles of garbage around their doorstep. All of this is due to the mismanagement of the BJP and it is because of the inefficiency of the BJP government in the MCD, Sisodia added.



He added that drains in most of the colonies are choked and overflowing and said, "Water accumulates in the streets and causes many diseases, but the BJP has completely ignored all this over the years. The BJP has never considered garbage management as their duty in the past five years. Their main agenda was always to extort money from the public."

While interacting with Sisodia, the public said that they live in the national Capital and it is their right to have clean and beautiful roads and parks. As per some residents, in the past 15 years, BJP has snatched away this right of the people of Delhi and has turned the national Capital into a dumpyard. People said that they have hopes from only Arvind Kejriwal now, who can help people get rid of garbage piles in the city.

Addressing the public in Krishna Nagar, Sisodia said that the BJP extorts money from the traders here and imposes conversion charges arbitrarily, but it has been unable to provide a proper parking facility in the past 15 years.

He said, "Along with this it conducted various inappropriate sealing operations and tried to shut down many businesses. This impacted many families. But traders are fed up with this now. The Kejriwal government will be formed in MCD on December 7 and Arvind Kejriwal will help the traders get rid of this curse named BJP soon."

As per Sisodia, if the BJP comes to power at the MCD once again, then it will only increase the rates of 'lenter mafia' instead of focusing on developmental works

and he then added that looting from the common public will increase.