BJP expels Delhi councillor for 6 years over ‘anti-party activities’

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expelled Suman Tinku Rajora, a councillor from Ward 50B Mangolpuri, for six years over alleged “anti-party activities.” The disciplinary action comes just days ahead of the crucial June 12 polls to elect the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Standing Committee.

In a letter issued to Rajora, the party said she had voted against the party line during a recent vote in the Rohini Zone of the municipal corporation.

“After speaking personally with all councillors and conducting an investigation, it has become clear that you voted against the party line and you have also admitted that you disregarded the party’s orders. This amounts to indiscipline towards the party,” the letter stated.

The missive, signed under the directives of BJP Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, further said: “As per the directions of State President Virendra Sachdeva and in accordance with the party’s constitution, your primary membership is hereby terminated with immediate effect, and you are expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party for a period of 6 years.”

Rajora, formerly with AAP, joined BJP earlier this year. BJP now has 117 councillors, while AAP’s strength has fallen from 134 to 97 due to defections, polls, and a 16-member breakaway group. Congress holds eight seats.