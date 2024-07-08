BJP exhorts workers to uproot AAP from Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP leaders demanded strengthened efforts to uproot the AAP from Delhi. State BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva rejuvenated the passion and enthusiasm in party workers through his presidential address at the extended executive meet at the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium.



The meeting was inaugurated by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal and chaired by Virendra Sachdeva. The General Secretary, Pawan Rana discussed organisational

topics while the closing statements were provided by the National Spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi.

The political proposal was presented by MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri with the support of MP Yogendra Chandolia, Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal and Manoj Tiwari. The proposal elaborated on the BJP’s success in winning all 7 seats in Delhi and termed it as a ‘return gift’ from the people of Delhi for the efforts the BJP has made in Delhi. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “If the Chief Minister does not resign from his post after being sentenced to jail, it will lead to a constitutional crisis and provide for distrust in the government.”

They claimed that the executive demanded the resignation of the AAP government due to the alleged lack of trust the people of Delhi have for the Delhi government.

The Union Minister Piyush Goyal labelled the AAP as a ‘party of false promises’ and criticised the AAP for forming ‘alliances of convenience’. He encouraged a resolution to ‘uproot the AAP from Delhi’. Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP and Congress of allying with ‘selfish reasons’ and claimed that the people of Delhi rejected the parties.

Piyush Goyal elaborated on the future endeavours and goals of the Delhi BJP and claimed that they

are trying to uplift the younger population, the women and increase opportunities for the general population. He alleged that the BJP is working on making one crore women ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and aims to increase that number to three crores in the future.

The national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi concluded the meeting and stated that the BJP won 21 seats in Delhi three times and has created history.