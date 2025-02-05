BJP engaging in hooliganism with support of Delhi Police: Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal met with the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, alleging BJP’s “gundagardi” (hooliganism) with the support of Delhi Police to manipulate elections. He warned of attempts to suppress voter turnout and demanded strict action. The EC assured them of a free and fair election.

“We highlighted several incidents where BJP is using Delhi Police to unleash ‘gundagardi.’ There is serious concern that their goons may intimidate voters, stop them from stepping out, or mark their fingers with black ink to prevent them from voting,” said Kejriwal.

AAP leaders accused BJP workers of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Kalkaji, Jangpura, and Rajinder Nagar. When two youths recorded these violations in Kalkaji, police allegedly assaulted them instead of taking action against BJP workers. “Instead of acting against them, the EC filed a police case against the Delhi CM,” Kejriwal said.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that BJP workers in Jangpura had threatened AAP’s women activists with acid attacks. “They said, ‘Speak too much, and we’ll throw acid on your face,’” he claimed.

AAP also accused BJP goons of intimidating slum dwellers and seizing voter ID cards. “They were threatened that if seen near polling booths, they wouldn’t be left alive,” Sisodia said.

Delhi CM Atishi accused the police of shielding BJP leaders. “Despite video evidence, no action is being taken against hooligans,” she stated. She also alleged that police brutally assaulted two youths filming BJP’s violations and detained them without any complaint.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak warned that BJP, with the EC and police, was planning to suppress voter turnout. “Amit Shah and the police have made all arrangements to stop voters. If India doesn’t rise against this now, democracy will be lost forever,” he said. Despite the allegations, the Election Commission assured AAP that strict action would be taken to ensure a free and fair election in Delhi.