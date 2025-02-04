BJP engaging in hooliganism; EC partisan: Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the BJP of engaging in "hooliganism" and alleged the Election Commission and Delhi Police are shielding saffron party workers, while targeting AAP leaders and members. Atishi, who is contesting from the Kalkaji constituency, claimed at a press conference here that democracy in India was now in the hands of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the country is watching "if it survives in the national capital". "The BJP is openly engaging in hooliganism. But instead of taking action against them, Delhi Police is protecting them, while the Election Commission is filing cases against those who are raising complaints," she said.

The chief minister specifically accused BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, who is contesting the poll against Atishi, and his family members of engaging in "hooliganism" in Kalkaji, and alleged no action had been taken against them. "The people of Delhi are watching everything. On one side, there is a party that wants to stop free welfare schemes and is engaging in violence. On the other, the AAP is working so that every household saves Rs 25,000 per month," she asserted. Atishi's remarks came hours after Delhi Police registered an FIR against her for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty. Officials said she and a group of 50-70 supporters with 10 vehicles were found blocking the Fateh Singh Marg, violating Model Code of Conduct. When instructed to vacate the area, she allegedly obstructed a police officer from carrying out his duty.

A police official claimed an AAP worker slapped a head constable. In response, Atishi took to social media platform X, accusing the Election Commission of bias. "BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and his family members are openly engaging in hooliganism, yet no action is taken against them. Instead, a case has been filed against me," she wrote. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.