BJP draws correlation between corruption in AAP and Congress

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, drew correlation between alleged corruption in AAP and Congress, and their growing alliance in a press conference on Tuesday.



Sachdeva claimed that the corruption by the Congress government under Sheila Dikshit, which exploited Delhi, ‘in the name of development’, draws a parallel to the alleged exploitation of Delhi by AAP, under the pretext of education, revolution and health.

The Delhi BJP president claimed that the project for the School of Excellence, in 2021, was awarded to a company that possessed direct links to the Adam Aadmi Party. The project for the School of Excellence was awarded in 2021 by the project management unit. There were two companies, namely, Boston Consulting Group, and Anas and Young. Sachdeva asserted that the Boston Consulting Group was awarded a contract which placed a high bid because of the connections the company had with Seema Bansal, who allegedly has ties with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Sachdeva, also addressed the topic of a tender issued by the committee chaired

by former Health minister Satyendra Jain and headed by Dr. R.N. Das.

Sachdeva said that the committee issued a tender for the supply of medicines to Delhi government hospitals. He questioned the decision to provide work to the company of Mudit Gupta and Shubham Gupta namely, M/s Tirupati Medilane P ltd, which he added, failed certification.