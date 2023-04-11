'BJP doesn't care for edu qualification of its leader'

New Delhi: Claiming that AAP's model of politics prioritises education, Senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah on Monday said that the Kejriwal-led party launched the 'Degree Dikhao' campaign as the BJP leaders have refused to show their educational qualifications.



The AAP on Sunday launched the campaign under which party leaders are sharing their educational qualifications with the public every day.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party follows the "printing shop model of politics" and "doesn't bother about educational qualification" of its leaders.

He said the BJP leaders have refused to show their degrees in the past, leading AAP to launch the 'Degree Dikhao' (show your degree) campaign.

Shah alleged that the BJP doesn't bother about the educational qualification of their leaders "as they can get fake degrees from printing shops".

Showing his certificates, Shah said he has degrees of B.Tech and M.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras along with that of master's in public administration from Columbia University in the United States. "We are showing degrees because we are proud that the AAP is a party that gives opportunities to highly educated people to make an impact in the political platform. AAP's model of politics prioritises education," he said.