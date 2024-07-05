BJP destroying school education in Delhi: Rai

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday denounced the BJP’s ‘Kam Roko Abhiyan’ as a direct assault on Delhi’s acclaimed education system, alleging the arbitrary transfer of 5,000 school teachers orchestrated under pressure from the BJP-led Central government.



AAP Delhi State Convenor, Gopal Rai, emphasised, “The BJP through its L-G has now started ruining the wonderful education model of Delhi under their ‘Kam Roko’ campaign.”

Rai criticised the transfers as detrimental to the stability and quality of education in Delhi, stating, “This decision taken by the officials under the pressure of L-G of the BJP-led central government is not acceptable to the parents of children and teacher organisations at all.”

The move, supposedly executed against the wishes of Education minister Atishi, has sparked widespread outcry among educators and parents alike.

He highlighted the transformative impact of AAP’s educational initiatives under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asserting, “Today, children studying in government schools in Delhi have consistently set a record of getting better results than the private schools of Delhi.”

Rai condemned the sudden transfers as a betrayal of the emotional bonds between teachers and students nurtured over years.