‘BJP destroying official records to hide corruption in desilting works’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Delhi government of deliberately destroying official records to conceal corruption in multi-crore drain desilting works. Citing a recent

RTI reply, AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged a “clear attempt to shield Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and destroy evidence.”

According to Bharadwaj, the Chief Secretary’s office, in its July 29, 2025, RTI response, claimed it never received his June 13, 2024, letter directing a third-party audit of desilting as per a Delhi High Court order. “How can the Chief Secretary claim not to have received my letter when copies are with all media and on social media? This is a direct criminal offence,” he said. He noted that last year, when the desilting audit report was withheld, he had complained to the Union Home Ministry but received no response.