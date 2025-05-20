BJP demands removal of Kejriwal’s posters from govt properties

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the state government to take down posters, hoardings, and banners bearing the image of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP’s demand comes nearly three months after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost power in Delhi. The BJP claims that despite the change in leadership, the posters of AAP leaders continue to adorn various government properties across the city.

In a letter sent to Delhi’s Transport and Health Minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor highlighted the continued presence of Kejriwal’s image at key locations, including the Mayur Vihar RTO Office and several Mohalla Clinic buildings. Kapoor included photographs of these spots, which show Kejriwal’s picture welcoming visitors to government offices. He argued that such displays were inappropriate and should be removed immediately, as it had been a significant period since AAP was ousted from power.

Kapoor further emphasized that many of these images, particularly at Mohalla Clinics, remain visible and give the impression that the AAP is still in charge. He stated, “It has almost been three months since they lost power, and these visuals of the former government should no longer be allowed to dominate public spaces.” He called on the authorities in the Transport and Health departments to ensure the immediate removal of such material from public premises.

In response to the allegations, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Delhi’s Transport and Health Minister, denied that such images were present at bus stops or depots. He also pointed out that many of the Mohalla Clinics left behind by the previous government were being refurbished and equipped with better facilities, under the new administration’s plans. It is standard protocol for a newly elected government to replace images and signs associated with the outgoing leadership. This practice ensures that all government communications and public infrastructure reflect the current administration. According to a senior official, when the Model Code of Conduct is enforced during elections, all political signage and posters are either covered or removed.