BJP demanding 400 seats to change the Constitution: AAP

New Delhi: In a fervent plea to citizens nationwide, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sounded the alarm against perceived authoritarian tendencies of the Modi government, urging vigilance to safeguard the sanctity of the country’s constitution and democratic values.



The party’s warning comes amidst escalating concerns over alleged attempts by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to amend the constitution, potentially jeopardising fundamental rights and democratic principles.

Senior AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, issued a stark warning, stating, “Citizens should be cautious, PM Modi is demanding 400 seats to change Constitution and snatch right to vote.” Singh highlighted the BJP’s purported agenda to acquire a significant parliamentary majority, aiming to strip away fundamental rights enshrined in Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution, including the right to vote. He emphasised the gravity of the situation, asserting that the upcoming 2024 elections could mark a critical juncture for the future of democracy in India.

Singh further accused the BJP of harbouring intentions to implement what he

referred to as the “RSS Nagpur-based constitution,” alleging a lack of faith in the constitution drafted by Baba Saheb

Ambedkar. He cited instances where BJP leaders openly advocated for constitutional amendments, including BJP MP Lallu Singh’s assertion that “they (BJP) need 400 seats because they want to change the constitution.”

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP underscored the far-reaching implications of potential constitutional changes, warning that they could lead to the abolition of elections, reservations, and the erosion of rights for marginalised communities. Singh cautioned, “If BJP succeeds in changing Constitution, then no one will be able to stand up to them and assert their rights.”