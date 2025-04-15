BJP, Delhi Assembly mark Ambedkar Jayanti with events

NEW DELHI: The 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was marked with solemn tributes and large-scale celebrations across Delhi on Sunday, as leaders from both the BJP and the Delhi Legislative Assembly paid homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and other senior BJP leaders, offered floral tributes at the Ambedkar Memorial on Alipur Road. Nadda also visited an exhibition at the memorial showcasing Dr. Ambedkar’s life and contributions.

Calling Baba Saheb an enduring symbol of social harmony and human rights, Nadda said, “Dr. Ambedkar played a significant role in uplifting weaker sections of society and eradicating social evils. His life continues to inspire us all.”

The BJP commemorated the day with events at all 256 Mandals in Delhi. Union Ministers Virendra Kumar and B.L. Verma, MP Yogendra Chandolia, and other senior party leaders, including Mahila Morcha President Richa Pandey Mishra and Yuva Morcha President Sagar Tyagi, also participated in the celebrations.

Separately, BJP leaders Harsh Malhotra and Bansuri Swaraj paid tributes at statues of Dr. Ambedkar in Jwala Nagar and Rajendra Nagar, respectively. Swaraj also flagged off two free medical vans for New Delhi residents.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly held a commemorative ceremony at the Vidhan Sabha. Speaker Vijender Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Singh Inderaj, alongside CM Rekha Gupta, honoured Ambedkar’s legacy. Speaker Gupta praised Dr. Ambedkar’s vision for a society of equality and justice, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping India’s Constitution.