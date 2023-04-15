BJP dares CM Kejriwal to take lie detector test

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trembling with fear following the CBI summons to him in the excise policy case, and said he should take a lie detector test if he had nothing to be afraid of.



Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for attacking the central government over the summons and said it was not the time for rhetoric but accountability.

Noting Kejriwal’s past attacks on politicians cutting across parties over the issue of corruption, Bhatia said the AAP supremo should submit himself for the lie detector test to make things clear.

He alleged that Kejriwal is the “kingpin” in the ‘liquor scam’ case in which the latter’s confidant and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is behind the bars.

Bhatia asked Kejriwal several questions and wondered if he was not accountable for the proceedings of the February, 2021 meeting of the Delhi Cabinet in which the scam was allegedly hatched.

He also questioned him about his alleged conversation with an accused on FaceTime.

Handcuffs are approaching him and that is why he is frightened and trembling with fear, Bhatia said. He also noted that the Supreme Court has refused to give any relief to Sisodia while a sessions court made some critical observations on his role in the scam while rejecting his bail plea. The probe agencies are free to pursue corruption cases under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which has a “zero tolerance” for corruption, he claimed.

“We have asked Kejriwal five questions, and I dare him to answer even one of it. He will beat around the bush and evade these questions,” he said.

“The session court rejected Sisodia’s bail stating he called the then excise commissioner to grant L1 to Indospirit’s Sameer Mahendroo. Why would a minister compel an excise commissioner to give L1 to a particular person/entity?” Bhatia asked.

“Kejriwal is speaking the language of gangsters like Atiq and indulging in theatrics to divert attention from scams of his government. He is also trying to avoid the questions of the investigating agencies by giving arguments,” alleged Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

The secrets of the Kejriwal government’s liquor scam and Jal Board “loot” are being exposed, the whole Aam Aadmi Party is flickering like a lamp about to go out, Sachdeva said.