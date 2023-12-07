BJP councillors on ‘dharna’ as AAP completes year in MCD

New Delhi: As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes a year in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors sat on a ‘dharna’ in front of the Civic Centre on Thursday.



The BJP councillors were joined by Leader of Opposition in MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, Delhi BJP General Secretary, Kamaljit Sehrawat and Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva.

The party members claimed that the Corporation had been run unconstitutionally since AAP came into power, alleging that illegal construction, encroachment on government land and taxation.

“BJP served the public through the Delhi Municipal Corporation for 15 years and ran the Corporation as per the Constitution, but the Aam Aadmi Party working with political bias has not allowed formation of the Constitutional Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation, Zonal Committees along with other committees.“

Kamaljit Sehrawat mentioned, “Whenever the Opposition inside the House tries to expose the Corruption of AAP councillors, they create noise as part of a conspiracy to suppress the voice. A similar incident was seen on January 6.”

On the other hand, AAP councillors Ankush Narang, Praveen Kumar and Prem Chauhan claimed on Thursday that the AAP government has been successful in their tenure of providing sanitation workers with salaries on the first day of the month and confirmed 7,000 of their jobs, along with improving the cleanliness in Delhi.

They alleged that BJP did not permit Mayoral elections for the initial six months, delaying public work.

Narang said, “BJP had not been able to pay salaries on the first day of the month once in 15 years. Apart from this, BJP was able to appoint barely 200 sanitation workers in 15 years. At the speed at which our government is making

the sanitation workers permanent, all the sanitation workers will become permanent in the next 5 years.”