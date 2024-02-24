BJP councillor says MCD planning to close P&I dept; civic body official rejects allegation

BJP councillor and Leader of Opposition in the AAP-led municipal House in Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday claimed that a plan was afoot to “shut” the press and information department of the MCD, even as a top official of the civic body rejected the allegation.

Singh, a former mayor of North Delhi, made the allegation at a press conference held at the Civic Centre.

He said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning to “shut the press and information department and bring in a private agency”. Singh also claimed that many employees will be “removed” as a result of shutting down the department.

However, a top official of the MCD said “there is no such move”. “All the employees (of the P&I department), both permanent and contractual, will continue to discharge their duties,” he said on condition of anonymity